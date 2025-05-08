NATO sees the sacrifice of Ukrainian soldiers, we are on your side - Chairman of Alliance’s Military Committee Dragone

Ukrainian soldiers stand in defense not only of Ukraine and their families, but also at the forefront of defending democracy and the right to freedom.

This was stated during the Kyiv Security Forum by the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragonet, Censor.NET reports.

"On this Memorial Day, we honor the countless lives lost in the fight against tyranny and enslavement during World War II. We remember the courage of those who fought for freedom. We see the same courage in you today. For more than three years, 1169 days, you have been defending your nation with unbreakable spirit and unwavering commitment. You are fighting not only for Ukraine, but for your families and your people. You stand on the front lines to defend democracy and the right to freedom," he emphasized in his address.

Dragonne emphasized that NATO "sees the sacrifice of Ukrainian defenders".

Read more: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry takes part in drafting NATO’s Science and Technology Strategy for first time

"NATO hears your voice. And NATO is on your side. We pay tribute to your fallen heroes who sacrificed everything in this fight. Their memory gives us even more strength to support Ukraine and defend our values," he said.

Dragonet also addressed Ukrainian defenders:

"Sisters and brothers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Your courage today is a gift to tomorrow. Today is not just about remembering the past. It is the creation of the future. A future in which Ukraine will be free, independent and secure. On behalf of every NATO nation, every uniform we wear, we salute you. Your fight is our common cause. We will not back down. And neither will you. Glory to Ukraine!"

Read more: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry takes part in drafting NATO’s Science and Technology Strategy for first time

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk Open Ukraine Foundation, is the main platform of our country for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.

Media partners: Espresso, Censor.NET, NV, The Cipher Brief, Gazeta.ua, Interfax-Ukraine, Glavkom, Defence Express, Den, Ground Media, Media Center Ukraine, Gordon, TVA, Ukraine World, Ukraine Crisis Media Center.

Read more: Investing in Ukrainian manufacturing is investment in security of all of Europe – Umerov at meeting with NATO PA delegation