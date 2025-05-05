Ukraine’s Defense Ministry takes part in drafting NATO’s Science and Technology Strategy for first time

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is taking part for the first time in the development of NATO’s new Science and Technology Strategy.

This was reported by the Ministry’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

Ukraine’s involvement became possible thanks to its privileged membership in the NATO Science and Technology Organization (STO).

Ukrainian experts are contributing to the document that outlines the Alliance’s objectives, tasks, and implementation mechanisms in this domain. The strategy also defines the policies to be pursued by the NATO Science and Technology Board over the next six years.

"The involvement of our experts demonstrates the trust and interest of our partners in closer cooperation with the scientific community of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry in the field of defense research and development," said Volodymyr Mirnenko, Director of the Department of Military Education and Science.

According to him, this cooperation will support Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration efforts and overall interoperability with NATO. It will also help strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities through joint scientific achievements and technological innovations.

The STO is a subsidiary body of NATO that serves the scientific and technological needs of the Alliance and its partner nations by generating and sharing cutting-edge scientific knowledge, technology developments, and innovations.

