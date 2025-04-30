Titanium charging stations approved for use by AFU – Defense Ministry. PHOTO

The domestically produced Titanium charging stations have been codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They are intended for fast and safe charging of a wide range of military electronics.

According to the Ministry of Defence, this was reported by the Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment.

Titanium portable charging stations are military-grade power banks specifically designed for use in harsh field conditions. Their rugged, shock-resistant casing and transport case ensure the protection of power modules from physical damage during off-road movement, high humidity, and significant temperature fluctuations. Built-in safety systems protect the stations from potential overloads, short circuits, ignition, explosions, and melting during operation.

It is noted that the lithium iron phosphate batteries used in Titanium stations ensure long-term operation without loss of capacity — up to 4,000 cycles. The 1500, 2500, and 5500 models have capacities of 1.5, 2.5, and 5.5 kWh, respectively. The stations feature multiple charging ports and are equipped with 3 kW high-speed inverters that produce a pure sine wave output. They can also be connected to additional batteries to increase overall capacity.

Titanium stations are used to charge batteries for communication equipment, UAV systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground robotic systems and military vehicles. They also serve as a power source for other electrical equipment operating on 220V mains power. Weighing between 21 and 60 kilograms, the stations can be transported by a single infantryman or a ground robotic system.