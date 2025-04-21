Management of defense resources: Preparations for implementation of military version of SAP have begun, - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has begun preparations for the implementation of the military version of the automated defense resource management system SAPDefence & Security, which is used by most NATO armies.

As noted, by June, the specialized units of the defense departments should develop roadmaps for the transformation of defense resource management processes for the period up to 2027. This decision was made at a meeting of the Strategic Planning Committee of the Ministry of Defense.

The goal of the project is to change outdated defense resource management processes by introducing modern automated systems for planning and supplying the army. A separate task is to legislate the implementation of updated approaches.

The Ministry of Defense said that the transformation of processes will take into account the experience gained by the Armed Forces during a large-scale war, as well as the reference processes of NATO countries implemented in the military version of SAP.

The implementation of the updated processes will be ensured by an international team, which will include German and Ukrainian SAP specialists, specialists from the Ukrainian defense ministries, as well as representatives of an international implementation partner.

The project is reportedly funded by the governments of Germany and the United States. The implementation team will be advised by experts from the armies of Canada, the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland.

Roadmaps will be developed in the following functional areas:

organizational structure management and personnel accounting;

financial management;

life cycle management of weapons and military equipment;

procurement and logistics of the Armed Forces.

The work will be coordinated by the Defense Resources Management Transformation Center of the Ministry of Defense.

What is the SAP system?

In 2023, the Ministry of Defense, together with the General Staff and the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, began implementing SAP to automate supply and procurement processes for the main logistics and military support services.

The system automates planning and procurement processes, generates data on the supply of military formations, allows you to see the real need, procure and provide the army with logistics and weapons nomenclature in a timely manner. The system also closely monitors the use of weapons and military equipment supplied to Ukraine by partner countries.

SAP is used to manage the defense resources of 28 NATO member states.