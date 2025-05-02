Drone equipped with magnetometer used for mine detection, capable of locating explosives underground – Defense Ministry. PHOTOS

To enhance the detection and identification of mines and explosive remnants of war, non-technical survey teams of mine action operators are using innovative tools. In particular, in Mykolaiv region, a commercial-grade UAV equipped with a modern magnetometer is being deployed.

The unmanned aerial system is designed for remote detection of mines and explosive devices during non-technical surveys of de-occupied areas.

Volodymyr Manzhos, a representative of the Main Directorate for Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety, stated that the use of this system has significantly improved the quality of non-technical surveys in potentially contaminated areas and enhanced the safety of non-technical survey personnel.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the UAV, equipped with a suspended magnetometer, flies along a pre-programmed trajectory over the area being inspected. During the flight, the device continuously records variations in the Earth’s magnetic field within a two-meter-wide strip, with precise geolocation referencing. The system is capable of detecting explosive devices not only on the surface but also underground.

It is reported that one such complex can survey more than 10 hectares of territory in a day. After scanning the area, the information is processed using special software. Based on the results of the processing, a map of the area to be surveyed is generated. It marks the locations of possible explosive objects. Later, if necessary, mine action operators use this map when reporting on the results of non-technical surveys.

