Demining vehicle was blown up in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

An explosive device detonated beneath the working mechanism of a demining vehicle in the vKharkiv region

"While conducting demining operations to clear firebreaks in the Studenok Forestry area of Izium District, Kharkiv region, an explosive device detonated beneath the working mechanism of a Komatsu mechanized demining vehicle," the report says.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Mine clearance in the Kharkiv region

Demining of forest areas is currently one of the top priorities in Kharkiv region, which has been heavily affected by hostilities. Particular attention is being given to clearing areas where firebreaks, roads, and access routes are located. This is necessary to ensure safe access for firefighting and rescue units in the event of forest fires.

Such vehicles absorb the main danger and save the lives of deminers every day!

"Equipment can be repaired. A human life is priceless," the State Emergency Service (SES) emphasized.









