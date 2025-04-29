Investing in Ukrainian manufacturing is investment in the security of all of Europe – Umerov at meeting with NATO PA delegation

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation, led by President Marcos Perestrello, held talks with representatives of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence.

This was reported by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"Today in Kyiv, I had the honor of welcoming the NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation led by President Marcos Perestrello. At the core of our talks was joint work with international partners to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the Defence Minister wrote.

NATO PA President Marcos Perestrello reaffirmed the importance of continued military assistance to Ukraine — both to meet urgent frontline needs and to strengthen the country’s defense in the long term.

Discussion Highlights

The delegation received up-to-date information on the security situation. An intelligence representative briefed the guests on key challenges, while First Deputy Minister of Defence, Serhii Boiev, presented Ukraine’s assessment of the Russian enemy’s plans. The aggressor has not abandoned its imperial ambitions and shows no willingness to pursue genuine peace.

"We also discussed the defense strategy and the areas that require additional reinforcement. Our priorities remain unchanged: holding and stabilizing the frontline, strengthening the protection of Ukrainian airspace, and eliminating the enemy’s offensive capabilities," Umerov noted.

"I emphasized separately that a key element of support is investment in Ukraine’s defense industry. Investing in Ukrainian manufacturing is an investment in the security of all of Europe. I am sincerely grateful to NATO member states for the assistance that strengthens our defenders every day and brings us closer to victory," the Defence Minister concluded.

