Combat robots equipped with AI capabilities are already providing fire support to Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ministry of Defense. PHOTO

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have begun the combat deployment of domestically developed unmanned ground platforms, including the Droid TW, which is equipped with artificial intelligence systems.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the development of the Droid TW was initiated by the military itself - they needed a means to reduce risks to personnel and conduct autonomous combat with high accuracy. The complex was immediately created as a combat unit for strike and reconnaissance missions.

In 2023, the Droid TW underwent its first field tests, which demonstrated its effectiveness, and in December 2024, the system was officially codified for supply to the Armed Forces.

One of the main features of the Droid TW is the use of AI to recognise enemy manpower. The platform can operate in difficult conditions, is remotely controlled, can operate autonomously, and provides high efficiency in fire support and surveillance.

The Ministry of Defence noted that foreign media have already compared the Droid TW to robots from science fiction films, including The Terminator, emphasising its technological sophistication and combat capabilities.

