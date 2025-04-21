IT Coalition provides Ukraine with equipment worth nearly €2 million – Ministry of Defense

The IT Coalition has handed over another shipment of equipment to Ukraine, funded by Luxembourg and Iceland. Its total cost is almost 2 million euros.

This is reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As noted, this time the partners handed over the equipment to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine:

3,288 access points of various models;

500 routers;

460 solar-powered charging stations;

872 phones.

"I am grateful to the countries of the IT Coalition for strengthening the technological resilience of our army. With this equipment, we will increase the capacity for high-quality and reliable communication in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is very important on the front line," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

The Ministry of Defense added that this is the third delivery from the IT Coalition in 2025. In January of this year, Estonia, the Netherlands and Luxembourg handed over equipment worth €3.3 million to Ukraine as part of the initiative, and in February - €7.5 million.

What is the IT Coalition?

The IT Coalition is one of the capability coalitions within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein Format). It supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense in the areas of IT, communications and cybersecurity.

Currently, the coalition includes Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. The coalition is led by Estonia and Luxembourg.