Over UAH 104 billion has been allocated by Ministry of Defense to Ukrainian drone manufacturers in 2024–2025

In 2024-2025, the Ministry of Defense has already allocated more than UAH 104 billion to Ukrainian drone manufacturers.

"Providing our soldiers with drones is the basis of technological superiority on the battlefield," Umerov emphasized.

As of today, the Defense Procurement Agency has signed contracts with 76 UAV manufacturers. Among them:

36 FPV drone manufacturers

14 copter bomber manufacturers

12 manufacturers of reconnaissance drones and fixed-wing UAVs

5 manufacturers of deep-strike drones with a range of over 400 km

5 manufacturers of reusable strike UAVs

3 manufacturers of short-range loitering munitions

1 manufacturer of aerial targets for air defense training

It is noted that these contracts are part of a larger strategy for the technological re-equipment of the Defense Forces and the development of national defense production. We are creating an army capable of acting mobilized, fast and one step ahead of the enemy.

The Minister of Defense thanked Ukrainian manufacturers for their determination, innovation and readiness to scale solutions for the frontline.

"Together, we are building effective and technologically advanced Defense Forces of Ukraine," Umerov emphasized.

