Russia’s losses already exceed 700,000 people, but no strategic goals have been achieved - former NATO military committee chairman Bauer

Russia has not yet achieved any of its strategic goals, and the army's losses amount to more than 700,000 people killed and wounded.

this was stated by former Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer during the 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum.

"Russia has lost more than 700,000 of its people wounded and killed, and still has not achieved any of its strategic goals. And without the support of China and other autocratic regimes, Russia would never have even been able to continue the war. President Xi's presence in Red Square tomorrow is just an indication that the forces of evil are uniting. Because they are frightened by the strength demonstrated by the Allies," he said.

Bauer noted that Russia is rapidly adjusting to the "military rails" but is suffering "huge losses for very small victories." At the same time, Ukraine manages to defend its positions very well, despite the issues with personnel.

The Chairman of NATO's Military Committee called for continued support for Ukraine to ensure a just peace and put Kyiv "in the best and strongest position for any negotiations when they start."

"I think that despite the different views, we have to agree on the most important thing: we cannot agree that a country can seize the land of another country. We cannot accept this as a norm. This is something we cannot accept, and we will not do it. As we have been doing for the last three years," Bauer said.

He emphasized that the basic principle is respect for sovereignty and internationally recognized borders. According to him, it is necessary to continue to support Ukraine and ensure the achievement of a just peace.

As a reminder, on May 8-9, the 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum entitled "UA: UNITE AGAIN TO DEFEAT THE GLOBAL AGGRESSOR". The event is dedicated to two symbolic dates - the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II and the 40th anniversary of Europe Day as an official holiday of the European Union.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arsenii Yatseniuk Open Ukraine Foundation, is the main platform of our country for discussing issues of war and peace, national and global security.