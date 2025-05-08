17th annual Kyiv Security Forum has started: Unite to overcome global aggressor. Live updates

The 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum, entitled "UA: UNITE AGAIN TO DEFEAT THE GLOBAL AGGRESSOR".

It will take place on 8 and 9 May.

The event is dedicated to two symbolic dates - the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II and the 40th anniversary of Europe Day as an official holiday of the European Union.

The two days will feature discussions with high-level representatives of governments, defence ministries and general staffs of partner countries, the international intelligence community, as well as prominent world figures, Ukrainian and foreign politicians, parliamentarians, diplomats, public intellectuals, security and foreign policy experts, and civil society activists.

The Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk "Open Ukraine" Foundation, is the main platform of our country for discussing the issues of war and peace, national and global security.

