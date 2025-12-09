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In Sumy direction, FPV drone of Armed Forces of Ukraine destroys Russian Courier ground drone carrying ammunition. VIDEO

In the Sumy sector, Ukrainian strike drones have once again effectively targeted Russian equipment. FPV drone pilots took out a Russian Courier unmanned ground vehicle that was transporting ammunition to the occupiers’ forward positions.

As reported by Censor.NET, footage of the successful mission by a Ukrainian soldier has been posted on social media. After the FPV drone’s precise strike, a powerful explosion occurred as the ammunition load the Courier was carrying towards enemy fortifications detonated.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armor presents combat version of Protector UGV: control range up to 400 km. VIDEO

Watch more: Ukrainian ground drone with Browning M2 rips through armour of occupiers’ MT-LB. VIDEO

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drone (2750) Sumy region (1848) Sumy (402) elimination (7486) Sumskyy district (404) Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) (94)
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