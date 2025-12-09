In Sumy direction, FPV drone of Armed Forces of Ukraine destroys Russian Courier ground drone carrying ammunition. VIDEO
In the Sumy sector, Ukrainian strike drones have once again effectively targeted Russian equipment. FPV drone pilots took out a Russian Courier unmanned ground vehicle that was transporting ammunition to the occupiers’ forward positions.
As reported by Censor.NET, footage of the successful mission by a Ukrainian soldier has been posted on social media. After the FPV drone’s precise strike, a powerful explosion occurred as the ammunition load the Courier was carrying towards enemy fortifications detonated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password