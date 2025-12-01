Ukrainian ground drone with Browning M2 rips through armour of occupiers’ MT-LB. VIDEO
At night, during tests of a ground robot, a Ukrainian soldier spotted an enemy MT-LB armoured vehicle on the road and opened fire on it.
As reported by Censor.NET, the ground robot was fitted with a Browning M2 machine gun, which successfully punched through the armour of the Russian vehicle with 12.7 mm rounds.
The soldiers posted the video on social media.
It was reported earlier that Ukrainian drone operators from the 412th Nemesis Regiment eliminated 12 occupiers.
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