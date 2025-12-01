Ukrainian ground drone with Browning M2 rips through armour of occupiers’ MT-LB. VIDEO

At night, during tests of a ground robot, a Ukrainian soldier spotted an enemy MT-LB armoured vehicle on the road and opened fire on it.

As reported by Censor.NET, the ground robot was fitted with a Browning M2 machine gun, which successfully punched through the armour of the Russian vehicle with 12.7 mm rounds.

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The soldiers posted the video on social media.

It was reported earlier that Ukrainian drone operators from the 412th Nemesis Regiment eliminated 12 occupiers.

Watch more: SOF fighters destroyed "ambush" drone preparing to attack their buggy in Lyman direction. VIDEO