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Ukrainian drone operators of the 412th "Nemesis" regiment eliminated 12 occupiers. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 412th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces targeted Russian forces and their shelters in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, 12 Russian infantrymen hiding in buildings and forest belts were eliminated.
The footage shows one of the invaders being killed in a hiding place under a bridge when he had nowhere to run.
Ukrainian fighters in a post under the video called this special operation to destroy the invaders "Documentary tragicomedy of 12 cockroaches."
Earlier it was reported that the invaders and enemy equipment were blown up by remotely planted mines near Pokrovsk.
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