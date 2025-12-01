SOF fighters destroyed "ambush" drone preparing to attack their buggy in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces neutralised a Russian FPV drone of an "ambush" type, which was preparing to attack their buggy in the Lyman direction.
According to Censor.NET, while the Special Operations Forces group was moving, operators spotted the enemy drone in time and immediately opened fire. Thanks to the skilful actions of Ukrainian soldiers, the drone was destroyed before it could cause damage to equipment or personnel.
"Ukrainian SOF soldiers spotted and destroyed a Russian FPV 'ambush' drone with small arms fire as it attempted to attack their buggy in the Lyman direction," according to a comment on the video posted on social media.
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