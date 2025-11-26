Battle for Pokrovsk: long-range SOF drones take out enemy personnel and logistics. VIDEO

During the night of 26 November, Special Operations Forces (SOF) units carried out successful fire strikes on enemy targets in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, in the city of Pokrovsk, Special Operations Forces drones destroyed a concentration area of enemy personnel. Loitering-munition-type UAVs struck a multi-storey building where Russian troops had holed up to regroup and prepare further attempts to advance.

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In the settlement of Kamyanka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine), a brigade-level Russian ammunition depot was destroyed. The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up the munitions of the 137th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade.

See more: Russian troops being spotted in area of railway station in Pokrovsk, - DeepState. PHOTO

The Special Operations Forces continue to employ asymmetric actions to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian army.

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