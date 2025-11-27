SOF fighters eliminated Russian saboteur and captured two occupiers during special operation. VIDEO

A unit of the 8th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine carried out effective special operations, during which a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russian troops was detected.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording with fragments of the combat operations of Ukrainian soldiers has been published on social media. During the firefight, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operators eliminated one Russian serviceman. Two more Russian saboteurs were captured.

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In addition, the Special Operations Forces group captured trophies - enemy weapons, communications equipment and documents that may contain important operational information. Special Operations Forces continue to deliver precision strikes against enemy units, weakening the combat capabilities of the Russian army on the front line.

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