MoD says deliveries of unmanned ground vehicles to AFU exceed 100% of order

Drone Industry

In 2025, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense fully fulfilled the Armed Forces’ request for deliveries of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), and delivery volumes even exceeded the planned targets.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported this, Censor.NET says.

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According to him, the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense exceeded its planned targets for UGV deliveries, with delivery volumes surpassing 100% of the order placed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

An additional tool for supplying the military was the DOT-Chain Defence digital platform, through which units received 62 unmanned ground vehicles. Such a mechanism, the minister said, makes it possible to promptly address specific needs of the military and quickly scale up effective technological solutions.

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Shmyhal stressed that developing and scaling up UGVs is part of a systemic approach to human-centered defense.

"Technology serves what matters most, preserving personnel and improving the effectiveness of combat missions," the defense minister noted.

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