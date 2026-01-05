USF shot down Russian "Shahed" equipped with MANPADS. VIDEO+PHOTO

Drone Industry

Fighters from the Darknode battalion of the 412th Nemesis brigade intercepted a Russian "Shahed" equipped with a portable anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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USF shot down the "Shahed" with a MANPADS on board

"This enemy UAV is also equipped with a radio modem and a camera, which allows the drone to be controlled from Russian territory and missiles to be launched," the report said.

It is noted that the crew of the Darknode battalion managed to shoot down the Shahed, which posed a threat to Ukrainian aviation.

Research into the tactics of using the enemy's new weapon is currently underway.

Ukrainian military electronics specialist Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) also reported that the Russians had begun installing MANPADS on "Shaheds".

"Today, we have encountered a Shahed equipped with a MANPADS for the first time. The Shahed is equipped with a camera and a radio modem. The missile is launched by the Shahed pilot, who controls it from Russian territory," he wrote.

Photo: TG by Serhii Flesh

Photo: TG by Serhii Flesh

Flash called on army aviation pilots to take note of the emergence of this new threat.

"You should avoid approaching the Shahed head-on and be more careful with those who are standing on the ground," the expert stressed.

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