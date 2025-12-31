Ukrainian-made weapons dominate at the front: 76% of procurement is from domestic manufacturers — Shmyhal
In 2025, 76% of all weapons centrally procured by the state came from Ukrainian manufacturers.
Censor.NET reports that Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said this.
He noted that 76% of everything the state purchases centrally is bought from Ukrainian arms makers.
"Almost every drone on the frontline is Ukrainian-made," Shmyhal stressed.
In 2025, the military received a record number of FPV drones, and mass deliveries of ground robots and interceptor drones began.
Earlier, Shmyhal said that from January 1, 2026, components for drones could be procured not only from the special fund but also from the general fund.
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