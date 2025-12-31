Ukrainian-made weapons dominate at the front: 76% of procurement is from domestic manufacturers — Shmyhal

In 2025, 76% of all weapons centrally procured by the state came from Ukrainian manufacturers.

Censor.NET reports that Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said this.

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He noted that 76% of everything the state purchases centrally is bought from Ukrainian arms makers.

"Almost every drone on the frontline is Ukrainian-made," Shmyhal stressed.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers permits weapons procurement contracts for up to three years

In 2025, the military received a record number of FPV drones, and mass deliveries of ground robots and interceptor drones began.

Earlier, Shmyhal said that from January 1, 2026, components for drones could be procured not only from the special fund but also from the general fund.

Read more: Ukraine already supplies its army with more than half of its domestically made weapons, Svyrydenko says