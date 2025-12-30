From 2026, Armed Forces of Ukraine will buy drone components using general fund money
Starting January 1, the state is expanding the financial options available to Armed Forces of Ukraine units for developing UAV systems: from 2026, drone components will be purchasable not only via the special fund but also from the general financing fund.
Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said this, Censor.NET reports.
"Starting January 1, we are expanding the Ukrainian military’s ability to develop UAV capabilities. From 2026, military units will be able to purchase drone components using funds from the general fund. Previously, units could buy UAV parts only through the special fund," Shmyhal wrote.
Ability to purchase drones from the general fund
From now on, components for UAV systems can be purchased using the full scope of state funding allocated to units for the UAV track, including the general fund.
With this additional resource, troops will be able to quickly complete and adapt drones for specific tasks.
"We continue to create conditions for the Ukrainian military’s technological edge on the battlefield," Shmyhal stressed.
Earlier, Shmyhal said the Armed Forces of Ukraine would receive 3 million FPV drones by the end of the year.
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