Ukraine and Germany expand production of "Linza" bomber drone – Defense Ministry

Drone Industry

Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics, together with Germany’s Quantum Systems, is expanding production of the "Linza" bomber drone under the Build with Ukraine initiative.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

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The "Linza" UAV is equipped with a gyro-stabilized camera with digital zoom and can carry up to 2 kg of payload over a distance of up to 10 km.

The drone’s main tasks are:

striking enemy personnel and equipment;

remote mining.

Thanks to its technical specifications, "Linza" can also be used to enhance tactical reconnaissance. A remote antenna allows the operator to control the UAV directly from cover.

Read more: Ukraine’s Armed Forces to receive 3 million FPV drones by year-end – Shmyhal