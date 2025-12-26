Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting, discusses countering Shaheds and drone distribution system

Drone Industry

On Friday, December 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. A number of issues were discussed, including countering Russian Shahed strikes, Ukraine’s "Line of Drones," and Ukraine’s deep strikes.

The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Russians bypass Ukraine’s air defenses via Belarus

"First of all, we are recording that the Russians are trying to bypass our interceptor defenses via the territory of neighboring Belarus. This is risky for Belarus. We have seen moves involving ‘Oreshnik’; now it’s assistance for ‘Shaheds.’ It is a pity that Belarus is surrendering its sovereignty for the sake of Russia’s aggressive ambitions," the President said.

He said that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, equipment used in strikes against Ukraine is being placed in Belarusian settlements near the border, including on residential buildings.

"In fact, antennas and other equipment are installed on the rooftops of ordinary five-story apartment blocks, helping guide ‘Shaheds’ to targets in our western regions. This is an absolute disregard for human life, and it is important that Minsk stop playing with this. We will inform our partners and prepare joint responses," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Poland installs first counter-drone system elements on Belarus border

Drone supply to the military

"Second: we discussed in detail the financing of interceptor production and the supply structure to the troops. There is criticism directly from units regarding drone distribution," the President said.

He said he instructed the First Deputy Prime Minister, together with Ukraine’s defense minister and the command of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, to modernize the drone distribution system so that more units can be provided with the required number of drones.

Air defense

In addition, for the next Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting, Zelenskyy instructed the General Staff, together with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, to work out changes to the air defense strategy and present what additional steps are needed to give Ukraine’s units more capabilities both in protecting infrastructure and in defending frontline positions.

Read more: Lukashenko says Belarus could allegedly receive "maximum of ten" Oreshniks from Russia