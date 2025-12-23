Poland installs first counter-drone system elements on Belarus border
Drone Industry
Poland has installed the first elements of a counter-drone system on the border with Belarus.
Interior and Administration Minister Marcin Kierwinski said this, Censor.NET reports, citing RMF24.
According to him, the equipment was installed on an observation tower near the town of Krynki in Podlaskie Voivodeship. It is a radar mounted on a viewing tower more than 70 meters tall.
This is the first element of a radar system that is planned to be installed on four more towers already built along the border. The radar is scheduled to go live in January.
At the initial stage, the system will be able to detect, locate and track objects approaching from the east. It will also provide an option to neutralize detected unmanned aerial vehicles.
Data from the new system will be sent to the electronic monitoring center for the border barrier in Bialystok and will also be available at border posts.
The ministry emphasized that the counter-drone system was fully developed and manufactured by Polish companies.
Drone wall
- As a reminder, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte considers the European "drone wall" initiative timely and necessary amid provocations by Russia.
- Leaders of France, Germany, Spain and Italy have expressed caution about the EU "drone wall" project, while the Baltic countries are calling for swift implementation to protect against threats from Russia and Belarus.
- Poland’s Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk recently said Poland plans to start building a national counter-drone system within a few months, without waiting for the EU initiative to create a "drone wall."
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