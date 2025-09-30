"Drone Wall" initiative is timely and necessary, aimed at strengthening air security amid Russian provocations – Rutte

Drone Industry

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte considers the European "drone wall" initiative timely and necessary against the backdrop of Russian provocations.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Rutte made the statement during a joint address with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Tuesday, ahead of a European Commission security meeting.

"As for the ‘drone wall’ initiative, I think it is a great idea, and the first meeting took place last Friday with NATO’s participation. It also brought together the eastern flank NATO states to work on this important issue," he said.

The Secretary General noted that the initiative is intended to strengthen the "security of our skies" amid provocations from Russia.

"In recent weeks, we have seen what happened with drones in Poland, with the MiG-31 in Estonia, and what is now taking place in Denmark. In Denmark we are still assessing what lies behind this, but in Poland and Estonia it is clear that it was the Russians. We are still evaluating whether it was deliberate or not, but even if it was not intentional, it is irresponsible and unacceptable. That is why we must protect our skies. Therefore, the ‘drone wall’ initiative is both timely and necessary," Rutte stressed.

