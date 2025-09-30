EU to discuss "drone wall" and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting – Bloomberg

Drone Industry

European Union leaders plan to discuss new defense projects, including a European "drone wall" and a continent-wide air defense shield.

As reported by Censor.NET, Bloomberg wrote about this.

According to a European Commission document, the plans have become particularly relevant after a series of violations of NATO member states’ airspace by Russian aircraft. The strategy aims to close critical gaps in Europe’s defense by 2030.

Particular attention is given to areas requiring urgent measures — missile and air defense, as well as the development of unmanned systems. The "European Drone Wall" and "Eastern Flank Watch" projects have been designated as priorities and are to be implemented in the near future.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius said that Europe is seeking expert support from Kyiv in building its own system to counter hostile drones, against the backdrop of Russia’s recent provocations in EU airspace.

