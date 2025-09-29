EU seeks Ukraine’s help to build counter-drone system, drawing on wartime experience – Kubilius

Drone Industry

Europe is turning to Kyiv for expert support in building its own system to defend against hostile drones amid recent Russian provocations in EU airspace.

European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"Russian provocations, tests of Europe’s defensive capabilities, will occur more often, and we need to respond very clearly," Kubilius stressed, adding that Ukrainians have unique knowledge and experience in countering drones.

He stressed that the EU must not only help Ukraine but also seek its assistance in setting up a counter-drone system. Last Friday, the defence ministers of Denmark, EU member states and Ukraine met to discuss building a "Wall of Drones," with Ukrainian experts taking part.

The commissioner expects Russian provocations to increase, so Europe’s defence readiness must be strengthened. "We will very soon have a roadmap that should accurately reflect the changes in the situation," Kubilius said.

