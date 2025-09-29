Counter-drone system in EU could be set up within year – European Commission

Drone Industry

A system to protect against hostile UAVs could be set up in the EU within a year.

Those were the timelines given by European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier at a briefing in Brussels, Interfax-Ukraine reported, via Censor.NET.

"A one-year timeframe is realistic. We will now work with member states to get there," the EC spokesperson said.

According to Regnier, a meeting between the EU and Ukraine on building a "drone wall" produced a productive exchange of ideas, and participants learned a great deal from the Ukrainian side about countering UAVs. A NATO representative also took part in the event, and the Commission’s cooperation with the Alliance on the issue will continue.

Being asked whether the project envisages destroying every incoming drone, Renier said he preferred to be cautious on that point.

"That is for member states to decide — it falls within their national competency. From our side, we are making their task easier by ensuring synergy between them, so we can be confident in creating a ‘wall’ that protects us from UAV incursions," Regnier said.

The EC spokesperson added that the counter-UAV system will have a dual function: detecting drones and responding to their arrivals.

