Ukraine lacks interceptor drones. Manufacturers cannot keep up with production pace, Zelenskyy says

Drone Industry

Interceptor drones are highly effective in countering Russian aerial targets, but there are currently not enough of them to fully meet the front`s needs.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

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Drone effectiveness

According to him, this type of weapon is strategically important for Ukraine. Several companies are operating in the market, whose products have different interception success rates.

Some models show performance at around 90% effectiveness, while others remain in the 40–50% range.

"This is a very good weapon. It shows good results. The specifications are constantly improving, and we are focusing specifically on this direction," Zelenskyy explained.

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Shortage of interceptors

The president stressed that at this stage the main obstacle is not a lack of funds but the technical capacities of manufacturing enterprises.

Funds to purchase interceptor drones are available, but factories are unable to produce the required number of drones as quickly as the situation on the front line requires, Zelenskyy said.

"The issue is no longer money — there is always money for this direction. The issue is technical: manufacturers simply do not have time to make as many as we need right now. There are still not enough interceptors from the most advanced companies," he said.

The use of interceptor drones allows Ukraine to preserve expensive air defense missiles (such as Patriot or NASAMS) for shooting down ballistic and cruise missiles, using cheaper UAVs to neutralize Shahed drones and other Russian kamikaze drones.

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