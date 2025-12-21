Real signals from Russian Federation are negative - assaults, war crimes in border area and attacks on our infrastructure, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, they discussed diplomatic work in detail these days.

Negotiations in Florida

"We are moving quickly enough, and our team in Florida has been working with the American side. European representatives were also invited. It is important that these negotiations are constructive, and much depends on Russia feeling the need to end the war for real, and this should not be a rhetorical or political game on the Russian side. Unfortunately, the only signals coming from Russia are negative — attacks on the front lines, Russian war crimes in the border areas, and strikes on our infrastructure continue. The world must not remain silent about all this," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Watch more: Russia used about 1,300 drones, nearly 1,200 guided aerial bombs and nine missiles against Ukraine in week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Assistance from Norway

He also noted that he was grateful to Norway for its willingness to continue helping both in putting pressure on Russia and in rebuilding after their attacks.

"Norway will also assist us with energy security, thank you. There is a shared feeling that after the work of our diplomatic team in America, it will be worthwhile to hold consultations with a wider circle of European partners. I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" the head of state concluded.

What preceded it?