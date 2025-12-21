Russia used about 1,300 drones, nearly 1,200 guided aerial bombs and nine missiles against Ukraine in week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Throughout the week, Russian troops continued to attack Ukrainian territory using drones, guided aerial bombs, and various types of missiles. The main target of the strikes was the south, particularly the Odesa region.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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How Russia is attacking Ukraine

"This week, Russia launched about 1,300 strike drones, nearly 1,200 guided aerial bombs and nine missiles of various types at Ukraine. The Odesa region and our south were particularly affected. Our services continue to work to restore normal life in the regions," the statement said.

See also: The enemy has launched another massive attack on the Odesa region, damaging transport and industrial infrastructure

Support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine is countering Russian terror at various levels.

In particular, this week there is an important decision on financial security guarantees for Ukraine – the European Council will provide €90 billion for 2026–2027.

There are also significant aid packages from Norway and Japan.

There is an agreement with Portugal on the joint production of marine drones.

Read more: Zelenskyy announced dismissal of Karpenko, commander of AC "South": "They will find another candidate"

"The negotiating teams of Ukraine and the United States continue to work on ways to end this war with a dignified peace. And our long-range sanctions against Russia are working as they should. The aggressor must understand that war does not bring dividends, but always returns to where it came from," the president added.

He also thanked everyone who is helping Ukraine: "We must strengthen our country's defence capabilities so that diplomacy has a real chance of ending the bloodshed."

Read more: Zelenskyy on territories: Today, fair version is possible - we stand where we stand