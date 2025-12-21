Zelenskyy announced dismissal of Karpenko, commander of AC "South": "They will find another candidate"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the dismissal of Dmytro Karpenko from the post of commander of the Air Command "South".

The head of state made this announcement while responding to questions from journalists, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Karpenko to be dismissed

Against the backdrop of massive Russian shelling, the president said that air defence in the Odesa region would be strengthened. The command will also be replaced.

"Of course, we will fight for the logistics of each of our regions... Now we are fighting for Odesa. We are strengthening air defence. We will also strengthen the command, to be honest. Today, I discussed the issue of replacing the commander of the Air Command "South", Karpenko. I think they will find another candidate," said the head of state.

The president stressed that such situations must be responded to promptly and quickly.

"No matter how difficult it is for us to respond, we must protect people as much as possible, protect Odesa and our other regions as much as possible," Zelenskyy added.

It should be noted that Major General Dmytro Karpenko has been the commander of the Air Command "South" since 2022.

Read also: Strike on a bridge in Odesa region: transport connection across the Dniester partially restored

What preceded it?

As a reminder, on 18 December, a Russian strike drone attacked a bridge in the Odesa region near the state border with Moldova, leading to the temporary closure of several checkpoints.

On 20 December, it was reported that people could already cross the Dniester River in cars, minibuses, and small trucks, and that transport links had been partially restored.

There are currently no plans to evacuate the south of the Odesa region.

Read more: Territories, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and money for reconstruction remain most difficult issues in negotiations, - Zelenskyy