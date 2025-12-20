Bridge hit in Odesa region: transport links across Dniester partially restored

People can now cross the Dniester River in cars, minibuses, and small trucks, and transport links have been partially restored.

This was announced by Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the President's Office, following a meeting in the Odesa region with representatives of local communities and district heads, attended by Oleh Kipper, Head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"Transport connections have already been partially restored, and people can now travel across the Dniester River by car, minibus, and small truck. In the next 48 hours, travel conditions on regular routes will be further improved," the statement said.

What has already been done?

It is noted that financial institutions have already resumed normal operations. Banks are operating as usual, and all ATMs are stocked with cash.

Post offices have resumed work according to schedule, pensions, other payments, and correspondence are being delivered as usual.

Grocery stores have resumed supplying products and goods. Everything people need is available on the shelves of retail chains.

In addition, logistics for fuel supply to gas stations have been established. All types of fuel are available at the network of gas stations.

It is noted that emergency services, police, and others are working in enhanced mode, ensuring law and order in the field.

Read more: We are dealing with people responsible for air defence in Odesa region, - Zelenskyy

The situation is under control

"The situation is under the personal control of the Head of State and Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko," the statement said.

What preceded it?

On December 18, a Russian strike drone attacked a bridge in the Odesa region near the state border with Moldova, leading to the temporary closure of several checkpoints.

Нагадаємо, 18 грудня російський ударний дрон атакував міст на Одещині поблизу державного кордону з Молдовою, що призвело до тимчасового закриття кількох пунктів пропуску.