We are dealing with people responsible for air defence in Odesa region, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that personnel decisions may be made regarding officials responsible for air defense in the Odesa region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned this during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"My deputy for regional policy (Viktor - Ed.) Mykyta is reporting to me and assisting me on site. Deputy Prime Minister Kuleba, who is also responsible for this area, and the local authorities should already be on site. Everyone is doing their job, and we are also working with the people responsible for air defense in the Odesa region," said Zelenskyy.

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Regarding possible personnel decisions in the air force in the south, the President noted: "Please leave this dialogue to us. Between me and the commander-in-chief."

Zelenskyy also stated that he had set the task of providing people with the most essential items: food, fuel, and medicine.

"Immediately after the massive strikes—which were neither the first nor the last (...)—we held several online and telephone meetings. The commander was tasked with quickly implementing temporary infrastructure solutions to ensure that people had access to all the necessary amenities, at least the minimum requirements, from food to fuel, medicines, etc.," the head of state noted.