Territories, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and money for reconstruction remain most difficult issues in negotiations, - Zelenskyy
Ukraine has communicated its position on the most difficult issues in the negotiations on a possible peace agreement to the United States.
As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on Saturday.
The most difficult questions
The most difficult issues were and remain. This is the territory of Ukraine. Next is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, our ZNPP. The third issue is money for restoration. And there are several more technical issues regarding security guarantees, the format of monitoring, etc. This is if we are talking about the 20-point plan. The issue here is not the points of intersection, but the fact that today, at this very moment, at this very hour, we have conveyed our views to the United States of America. They will communicate with Russia, and we are waiting for a response," Zelenskyy said.
Reconstruction of Ukraine
"As for other documents concerning Prosperity, i.e., restoration, security guarantees, we have also conveyed our vision, and the United States has stated what it is prepared to do. Our group will now be communicating with the American side in Florida," he added.
Territorial issues
- Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, the US, and Russia do not have a common position on Donbas during negotiations on the peace plan.
- According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has received a proposal from its partners to exchange part of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant for territories that the Russians have not yet captured. Kyiv does not support this idea.
- According to media reports, the latest US proposals for a "peace plan" do not include demands for Russia to withdraw its troops from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are planned to be included in the demilitarized zone.
- Putin's people say that Russia may withdraw its troops from Donbas, but order will be maintained by the Russian National Guard.
- Axios writes that the US is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees based on Article 5 of the NATO Treaty in the event of a withdrawal from Donbas.
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