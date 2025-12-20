Territories, Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, and money for reconstruction remain most difficult issues in negotiations, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has communicated its position on the most difficult issues in the negotiations on a possible peace agreement to the United States.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on Saturday.

The most difficult questions

The most difficult issues were and remain. This is the territory of Ukraine. Next is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, our ZNPP. The third issue is money for restoration. And there are several more technical issues regarding security guarantees, the format of monitoring, etc. This is if we are talking about the 20-point plan. The issue here is not the points of intersection, but the fact that today, at this very moment, at this very hour, we have conveyed our views to the United States of America. They will communicate with Russia, and we are waiting for a response," Zelenskyy said.

Reconstruction of Ukraine

"As for other documents concerning Prosperity, i.e., restoration, security guarantees, we have also conveyed our vision, and the United States has stated what it is prepared to do. Our group will now be communicating with the American side in Florida," he added.

Read more: Peace agreement must stop war, not just exist on paper, - Zelenskyy

Territorial issues