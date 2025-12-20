Peace agreement must stop war, not just exist on paper, - Zelenskyy

An agreement to end the war only makes sense if it is not just written on paper but actually implemented in practice. Currently, no such agreement exists, and there is still a high probability that it may never be reached.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Peace is better than war, but not at any price, because we have already paid a high price. For us, it is important that peace is fair and strong, so that it cannot be violated by another desire of Putin or another Putin. It is very important that there are strong security guarantees for this, to make it impossible even to think about or physically come to us with aggression. It should not be just an agreement — good or bad — the question is, good for whom, bad for whom? I do not want to characterize it. It may not exist, it does not exist today, there is no agreement today. It exists when it is not just on paper, written in letters, but when the war is stopped," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro on Saturday in Kyiv.

Read more: Rubio to join final talks on war in Ukraine, - Reuters

He also cited the example of the Budapest Memorandum.

This agreement did not protect us. Therefore, I do not consider it to be strong or effective. For me, an agreement is not just a signature," the president emphasized.

"The agreement, by the way, contains several agreements, several documents, security guarantees from the US and Europeans, which must be voted on and supported in Congress. And we still need to know in detail what will happen if Moscow comes with aggression—how will the Americans and Europeans protect Ukrainians, how will our partners protect us? ... I believe that the agreement must be fair and effective for Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.