Rubio to join final talks on war in Ukraine, - Reuters

American negotiators plan to meet with representatives of Russia in Florida on Saturday for a final round of talks aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The meeting is scheduled to take place after Friday's consultations between the US and Ukrainian and European officials, during which an updated peace plan was discussed. According to the agency, the talks gave cautious hope for possible progress in resolving the conflict.

Negotiating parties

The Russian delegation will be led by Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the American side, diplomat Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, will participate in the talks.

US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio may also join the meeting.

Read more: Peace deal has already been worked out between Ukraine, US and European allies – Whitaker

Preliminary negotiations

Previously, negotiations took place at the Witkoff Golf Club in Miami and in the Hallendale Beach area. Earlier this week, American, Ukrainian, and European officials announced some progress on the issue of security guarantees for Kyiv.

According to a Russian source, direct contacts between the Russian delegation and Ukrainian negotiators during this meeting are out of the question.