Peace deal has already been worked out between Ukraine, US and European allies – Whitaker

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said that, in his view, Ukraine, the United States and European allies have already developed a draft peace deal. He said meetings in Miami this weekend will show how effective that work has been.

He said this on Fox News, Suspilne reported, Censor.NET informs.

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There is a chance to end the war in 2026

Whitaker said 2026 is a realistic timeframe to end the fighting, but stressed it is only a "chance" that the parties must seize. At the same time, he said Ukraine must be prepared to continue its defense if diplomatic efforts fail.

"I think we’ll find out this weekend. I believe an agreement has already been worked out between the Ukrainians, the United States and European allies. And now we’ll see what comes out of these meetings in Miami. But ultimately, this is our chance," the US ambassador to NATO said.

Read more: EU to join Ukraine peace talks in US for first time, Merz says

On the EU loan

Whitaker said the EU’s EUR 90 billion loan is aimed at ensuring Ukraine is ready to keep fighting in 2026 if peace cannot be reached.

He also highlighted the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, under which the United States sells weapons to NATO allies, who then transfer them to Ukraine. Whitaker said the weapons are "unique" and "cannot be found anywhere else."

"We want the war to end, but we also want Ukraine to be able to defend itself. If we enter this winter without a peace deal, it will become clear that the fighting will continue. But President Trump and his team are not going to give up. If there is even the slightest chance to reach an agreement, we will take it," the ambassador said.

Read more: Ukraine, together with European partners, launches new round of talks in US – Umerov

Background

Earlier, the media reported that US and Russian representatives are to meet in Miami this weekend as part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev will visit Miami on December 20-21 for talks with US President’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on the US "peace plan".

On December 18, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov left for Florida.

Read more: Umerov and Hnatov travel to Florida for talks with US delegation – Stefanishyna