Ukraine, together with European partners, launches new round of talks in US – Umerov

On December 19, a Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Rustem Umerov will hold a new round of consultations in the United States. Ukraine will also be represented in the talks by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces’ General Staff Andrii Hnatov.

Umerov said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Talks in the United States

He said the consultations are being held in an expanded format, with representatives of European partner countries joining at Washington’s invitation.

Umerov thanked the United States for coordination that "helps maintain a shared vision and move in sync."

Read more: EU to join Ukraine peace talks in US for first time, Merz says

"We are constructive. We have already held preliminary consultations with our European colleagues and are preparing for further talks with the American side," the NSDC secretary said.

He said he will brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the outcome of the consultations.

"We are acting strictly in line with the priorities set by the President: Ukraine’s security must be guaranteed reliably and for the long term," Umerov added.

Read more: Trump on Miami talks: "I hope Ukraine moves quickly"

Background

Earlier, the media reported that US and Russian representatives are to meet in Miami this weekend as part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev will visit Miami on December 20-21 for talks with US President’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on the US "peace plan".

On December 18, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov left for Florida.

Read more: Umerov and Hnatov travel to Florida for talks with US delegation – Stefanishyna