EU to join Ukraine peace talks in US for first time, Merz says
The European Union will, for the first time, be represented at peace talks on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, to be held on December 20–21 by envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Censor.NET reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this, stressing the need to maintain a united approach among the United States, Ukraine and Europe.
"Now we need to wait and see what will be discussed in the United States over the next few days. Representatives from our side will take part. I am confident we will maintain a consensus approach between America, Ukraine and Europe. And we will have to see how Russia behaves," the German chancellor said.
He also said "we must be prepared for the worst-case scenario," in which Ukraine would need to be financed for longer.
"And that is exactly what we made possible with today’s decision. Thanks to today’s decisions, Ukraine is financed for the next two years," Merz said, commenting on the EU’s decision to allocate EUR 90 billion in funding for Ukraine for 2026–27.
Background
- Earlier, the media reported that US and Russian representatives are to meet in Miami this weekend as part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
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Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev will visit Miami on December 20-21 for talks with US President’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on the US "peace plan".
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On December 18, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov left for Florida.
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