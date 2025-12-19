EU to join Ukraine peace talks in US for first time, Merz says

The European Union will, for the first time, be represented at peace talks on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, to be held on December 20–21 by envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Censor.NET reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this, stressing the need to maintain a united approach among the United States, Ukraine and Europe.

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"Now we need to wait and see what will be discussed in the United States over the next few days. Representatives from our side will take part. I am confident we will maintain a consensus approach between America, Ukraine and Europe. And we will have to see how Russia behaves," the German chancellor said.

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He also said "we must be prepared for the worst-case scenario," in which Ukraine would need to be financed for longer.

"And that is exactly what we made possible with today’s decision. Thanks to today’s decisions, Ukraine is financed for the next two years," Merz said, commenting on the EU’s decision to allocate EUR 90 billion in funding for Ukraine for 2026–27.

Read more: Trump on Miami talks: "I hope Ukraine moves quickly"

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