Ruscists hit car on bridge in Odesa region: woman killed, her three children injured
Russian forces struck a civilian car in the Odesa district carrying a mother and her three children. The woman was killed and the children were injured. Traffic on the Odesa–Reni highway has been temporarily halted.
Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper said this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
He said the Russians hit a civilian car with an attack drone as it was crossing a bridge. A woman and her three children were in the vehicle at the time.
As a result of the attack, the mother sustained severe injuries and died in an ambulance. Her three children were taken to hospital with injuries and an acute stress reaction. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance.
Bridge traffic blocked
The Regional Military Administration also urged drivers to refrain from traveling toward the bridge near the Dniester estuary by the settlement of Maiaky. Kiper stressed that Russians have already attacked this area three times.
- Kiper also said traffic on the Odesa–Reni highway has been temporarily stopped in both directions.
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