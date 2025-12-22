Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has stated that Belarus could allegedly receive "a maximum of ten" Oreshnik missile systems from Russia.

His statement is quoted by the Belarusian state agency "Belta," reports Censor.NET.

"A maximum of ten"

On December 22, after an informal meeting of the heads of state of the CIS member countries, a journalist asked Lukashenko whether Minsk had received "a dozen" Oreshnik complexes, as had allegedly been discussed earlier with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Ten will be the maximum," Lukashenko replied.

Thus, journalists recalled Lukashenko's statement at that time. When asked about plans to supply Oreshnik, Lukashenko said, "I think a dozen for now, and then we'll see."

Later, in January this year, he stated that he had "joked" about "10 complexes" and that "one complex is enough" to "secure Belarus."

Read more: Russia has deployed around 360,000 troops in Belarus, - Bundestag member Kizewetter

What preceded it?

On the eve of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, stated that the Russian ballistic complex "Oreshnik" is allegedly already on the territory of the country and is taking up combat duty.

What is "Oreshnik"?