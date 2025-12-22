Lukashenko says Belarus could allegedly receive "maximum of ten" Oreshniks from Russia
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has stated that Belarus could allegedly receive "a maximum of ten" Oreshnik missile systems from Russia.
His statement is quoted by the Belarusian state agency "Belta," reports Censor.NET.
"A maximum of ten"
On December 22, after an informal meeting of the heads of state of the CIS member countries, a journalist asked Lukashenko whether Minsk had received "a dozen" Oreshnik complexes, as had allegedly been discussed earlier with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
"Ten will be the maximum," Lukashenko replied.
Thus, journalists recalled Lukashenko's statement at that time. When asked about plans to supply Oreshnik, Lukashenko said, "I think a dozen for now, and then we'll see."
Later, in January this year, he stated that he had "joked" about "10 complexes" and that "one complex is enough" to "secure Belarus."
What preceded it?
On the eve of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, stated that the Russian ballistic complex "Oreshnik" is allegedly already on the territory of the country and is taking up combat duty.
What is "Oreshnik"?
- It is a Russian nuclear weapon carrier. Ukrainian intelligence has stated that "Oreshnik" is the name of a Russian research project, and that the system itself is actually called "Kedr."
- The occupiers first used this weapon against Ukraine in the early morning of November 21, 2024, attacking Dnipro.
- On October 31, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced plans to put the Russian Oreshnik missile system on combat duty in December.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password