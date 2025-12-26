Ukraine already supplies its army with more than half of its domestically made weapons, Svyrydenko says

More than 50% of the weapons currently used by Ukraine’s military are made in Ukraine, and more than three-quarters of defense procurement in 2025 was directed to supporting domestic manufacturers.

As Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said this.

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The situation as of 2025

"In October 2025, the President said Ukraine should reach at least 50% domestically produced weapons on the front line. As of now, more than 50% of the weapons in Ukraine’s military are made in Ukraine. If we take all of our spending on procuring weapons and equipment in 2025, more than 75% of the funds were directed specifically to purchases from Ukrainian manufacturers," Svyrydenko said.

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Increasing the share of Ukrainian-made weapons

She added that the plan for 2026 is to further increase the share of Ukrainian-made weapons on the front line and strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to provide for its defense independently.

"We are very grateful to all our manufacturers, all our arms makers, both state-owned and private… They are in constant contact with the military, and they are constantly working to expand production capacity and improve effectiveness through ongoing adaptation to changing conditions on the battlefield," the Prime Minister noted.

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