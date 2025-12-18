Defense Ministry explains what makes Zetros chassis special for Bohdana SPHs

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has outlined key features of the Zetros chassis on which the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive 200 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) in 2026.

Censor.NET reports this.

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Zetros chassis features

Zetros is a universal chassis produced by the German company Mercedes-Benz, designed for operation in harsh conditions, including off-road. It is widely used in the military as a base for:

trucks and transporters;

fuel tankers;

tractor units;

platforms for special equipment and weapons.

One of Zetros’ key advantages is its high maintainability, which is critical in combat conditions. The chassis is designed with military needs in mind and can operate effectively in extreme conditions.

Zetros comes in several axle configuration variants:

4×2

4×4

6×4

6×6

new 8×8 versions

The transmission is either a 16-speed manual or an Allison automatic.

Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks delivered by Germany are already actively used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirming their reliability and effectiveness in combat conditions.

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Bohdana is a key artillery system for the Armed Forces

The Bohdana is Ukraine’s first 155mm self-propelled artillery system (NATO standard). As of late 2025, it has become one of the most widely deployed artillery systems in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At different times, the Bohdana has been mounted on KrAZ, MAZ, and Tatra chassis, while the use of Zetros is expected to significantly improve its mobility and reliability.

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