Ukrainian soldier shoots down Russian "Shahed" with American "Browning M2" machine gun. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian soldier destroying a Russian "Shahed" strike drone with an American "Browning M2" heavy machine gun.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the drone flying overhead and the Ukrainian soldier in action — the machine gunner opens fire with the Browning M2 and hits the UAV, causing it to crash.

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