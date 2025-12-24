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Ukrainian soldier shoots down Russian "Shahed" with American "Browning M2" machine gun. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian soldier destroying a Russian "Shahed" strike drone with an American "Browning M2" heavy machine gun.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the drone flying overhead and the Ukrainian soldier in action — the machine gunner opens fire with the Browning M2 and hits the UAV, causing it to crash.

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Watch more: Ukrainian defenders show how they shoot down enemy drones and missiles during mass attack on 23 December. VIDEO

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weapons (3132) Anti-aircraft warfare (2233) USA (7194) elimination (7583) Shahed (1469)
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