Russia launched 116 UAVs over Ukraine: Air Defense neutralized 60 targets. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of December 24, Russian occupiers launched 116 UAVs of various types across Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The launches were recorded from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye - TOT AR Crimea.
Of these, about 90 are "Shaheds".
It is known that the enemy directed a significant number of strike UAVs at a critical infrastructure facility in the Chernihiv region.
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 08:30, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 60 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
Forty-eight strike UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations.
The enemy continues to attack.
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