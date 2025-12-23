Russian drone hits high-rise residential building in Chernihiv. PHOTO
On the evening of 23 December, Chernihiv came under attack by Russian drones. A drone hit the ninth floor of a high-rise residential building.
The Chernihiv City Council reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Aftermath of the strike
"On the evening of 23 December, an enemy drone hit the technical floor of a nine-storey residential building in Chernihiv," the statement said.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Evacuation of residents
- The building’s windows and cars were damaged. The extent of the damage is being уточнюється. All relevant services are working at the scene, and residents are being assisted, the city council said. The Municipal Guard utility service is deploying a Point of Invincibility.
Earlier, Chernihiv City Military Administration chief Dmytro Bryzhynskyi reported that an enemy UAV hit the ninth floor of a high-rise building. The strike sparked a fire, and residents are being evacuated.
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