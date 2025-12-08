Enemy drone attacks high-rise building in Chernihiv: three people injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 8 December, an enemy UAV exploded near a multi-storey building in Chernihiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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The enemy drone crashed near a multi-storey residential building. The explosion knocked out windows and doors and caused a gas pipeline to catch fire.

An explosion occurred as a result of a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle crashing near a multi-storey residential building. The shock wave knocked out windows and doors, damaged cars, and caused a gas pipeline to catch fire.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene and are dealing with the aftermath of the incident. Three people were injured, one of whom was hospitalised, while the other two received medical assistance on the spot.

See more: Chernihiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: critical infrastructure facilities hit. PHOTOS

Consequences of the enemy attack











See more: Consequences of strike on high-rise building in Okhtyrka. VIDEO+PHOTOS