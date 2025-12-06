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News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region Massive combined attack
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Chernihiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: critical infrastructure facilities hit. PHOTOS

On the night of 6 December, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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  • In the Koriukivka district, strikes on a residential area and a civilian facility were recorded.

  • In the city of Chernihiv and the Chernihiv district, the enemy struck critical infrastructure facilities.

The fires caused by the strikes were quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. No information about casualties has been received so far.

Read more: 36 killed and 185 wounded in Russian attacks on Chernihiv region this year – RMA

Consequences of the enemy attack

Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region: strikes on civilians and critical infrastructure
Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region: strikes on civilians and critical infrastructure
Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region: strikes on civilians and critical infrastructure
Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region: strikes on civilians and critical infrastructure

Watch more: Five Russian reconnaissance drones were destroyed by SIGNUM pilots in Lyman direction. VIDEO

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drone (2739) shoot out (17636) Chernihiv (244) Chernihiv region (488) Koryukivskyy district (59) Chernihivskyy district (142)
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