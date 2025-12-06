Chernihiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: critical infrastructure facilities hit. PHOTOS

On the night of 6 December, Russian drones attacked the Chernihiv region

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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In the Koriukivka district, strikes on a residential area and a civilian facility were recorded.

In the city of Chernihiv and the Chernihiv district, the enemy struck critical infrastructure facilities.

The fires caused by the strikes were quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. No information about casualties has been received so far.

Read more: 36 killed and 185 wounded in Russian attacks on Chernihiv region this year – RMA

Consequences of the enemy attack









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